Chasing Cameron Star Cameron Dallas Makes Broadway Debut in Mean Girls January 14

Tina Fey’s hit musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.

Cameron Dallas, who rose to fame on Vine and YouTube and later starred in the Netflix docuseries Chasing Cameron, makes his Broadway debut in a limited run in the New York production of Mean Girls beginning January 14.

Dallas, who released the single “Why Haven't I Met You?” on the Columbia Records label in 2018, steps into the role of Aaron Samuels, temporarily replacing Kyle Selig during his leave of absence. Dallas is scheduled to play a four-week engagement at the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 at the August Wilson with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.



(Updated January 14, 2020)