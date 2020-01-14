Chasing Cameron Star Cameron Dallas Makes Broadway Debut in Mean Girls January 14

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Chasing Cameron Star Cameron Dallas Makes Broadway Debut in Mean Girls January 14
By Andrew Gans
Jan 14, 2020
Buy Tickets to Mean Girls
 
Tina Fey’s hit musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.
Cameron Dallas
Cameron Dallas Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com

Cameron Dallas, who rose to fame on Vine and YouTube and later starred in the Netflix docuseries Chasing Cameron, makes his Broadway debut in a limited run in the New York production of Mean Girls beginning January 14.

Dallas, who released the single “Why Haven't I Met You?” on the Columbia Records label in 2018, steps into the role of Aaron Samuels, temporarily replacing Kyle Selig during his leave of absence. Dallas is scheduled to play a four-week engagement at the August Wilson Theatre.

READ: Watch Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp Play ‘The Movie, The Musical, or Both?’

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 at the August Wilson with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

Inside the Mean Girls Costumes

Inside the Mean Girls Costumes

29 PHOTOS
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Designer Gregg Barnes says that Janis' jackets "sum up angst and art and politics and not fitting in, but having a very particular style." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
This jacket was originally used in another Barnes-designed show but got cut. A year and a half later, he saw it and thought, "Oh my gosh, this should be Janis." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The eye motif is found all over the jacket. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The back of Janis' jacket is meant to look as if Janice has drawn these paintings herself. In fact, they were done by Jeff Fender, a Broadway legend known for his fabric painting. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
"I gave the jacket to Jeff and we talked about the character and I didn't over-explain what I want, he then basically came up with the stuff that's on the jacket," said Barnes. "There's the slogans, so it's a little bit political, it honors heart." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Frida Khalo on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Feminine message on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Eye motif on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis, and Jeff Fender actually collaborated on the jackets. "She would say, 'Oh I love this,' and then we could put more patches and make it unique to her." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Painting on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
Share

(Updated January 14, 2020)

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Mean Girls souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!