Watch Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp Play ‘The Movie, The Musical, or Both?’

The new Regina George dropped by Playbill’s studio to guess whether Mean Girls quotes were from the show, the film, or both!

This is so fetch! Broadway’s Reneé Rapp, who returned to the role of Regina George in Mean Girls September 10, dropped by the Playbill studios to play a round of “The Movie, The Musical, or Both?”

Rapp, a 2018 Jimmy Award winner (alongside Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman), made her Broadway debut in the Tina Fey–penned musical earlier this summer for a limited engagement while Tony nominee Taylor Louderman took a scheduled hiatus for other projects. Now she's back full-time as everyone's favorite queen bee.

From “Get in loser, we’re going shopping!” to “That’s just, like, the rules of feminism!,” does Rapp know the movie from the musical? Watch the video above to find out!

The current company at the August Wilson Theatre also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George.