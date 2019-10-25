Check Out Exclusive Photos From Monsoon Season Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 25, 2019
 
The Lizzie Vieh play, directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, opens October 27 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.
Therese Plaehn in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova

Pills and paranoia, hallucinations, and twisted humor fuel a couple's unhinged relationship in Lizzie Vieh’s romantic thriller, Monsoon Season. Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the show is set to begin performances Off-Broadway October 21 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, with opening night set for October 27.

Described as a "depraved romantic comedy for a toxic world," Monsoon Season follows a recently separated couple as they spiral into chaos. Since their breakup, a strip club’s flashing neon sign is keeping Danny awake at night, and Julia’s Adderall addiction has only gotten worse since her dealer moved in. Danny is suffering from micro-blackouts and Julia keeps seeing a giant bird in her backyard—meanwhile, the question remains as to whether anyone is looking after their child.

Presented by All For One Theater and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs), will play a limited run through November 21.

The cast is made up of Richard Thieriot (Clybourne Park, Mary Page Marlowe) as Danny and Therese Plaehn (The Humans, The Heidi Chronicles) as Julia.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Therese Plaehn in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
Richard Thieriot in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
Therese Plaehn in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
Therese Plaehn in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
Richard Theiriot in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
Therese Plaehn in Monsoon Season Maria Baranova
The production features scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Sarah Johnston, and sound design by Emma Wilk. Mae Frankeberger is production manager, and Kara Kaufman is production stage manager.

