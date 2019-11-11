Check Out Exclusive Photos From Rehearsals for MsTRIAL Off-Broadway

The new play by Dep Kirkland, about sexual assault in the legal field, begins performances November 14 at New World Stages.

Rehearsals are underway for the Off-Broadway premiere of MsTRIAL. Christine Evangelista, who stars in the series The Arrangement, is set to lead the cast of Dep Kirkland's drama at New World Stages. The play, in which a lawyer accuses another of sexual assault, is informed by lawyer-turned-actor-and-playwright Kirkland's experience in the legal field, including his time as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Savannah.

In MsTRIAL, John Paris, an internationally renowned trial lawyer, and Karen Lukoff, his associate, spend a drunken night celebrating a big win. Afterwards, Karen accuses John of sexual assault, causing the people closest to them to question what they know about desire and consent.

The cast of MsTRIAL also features playwright Kirkland, along with Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist; Blue Bloods), Alan Trinca (Friends The Musical Parody; A Clockwork Orange), and Gayle Samuels (Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) with understudies Bill Coyne (L’il Abner) and Jeannine Kaspar (The Loudest Voice, Law & Order: SVU).

Directed by Rick Andosca, MsTRIAL begins performances November 14 ahead of a December 4 opening.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

