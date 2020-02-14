Check Out Exclusive Rehearsal Photos From Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Whisper House Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 14, 2020
 
The Civilians production of the ghost story musical opens March 24 at 59E59.
Jeb Brown, Wyatt Cirbus, and Samantha Mathis Hunter Canning

Rehearsals are underway for The Civilians' upcoming production of Whisper House, a Maine-set musical ghost story from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow. Whisper House, helmed by Civilians Artistic Director Steve Cosson, will begin performances at 59E59 Theaters March 12 ahead of a March 24 opening.

Billions' Samantha Mathis, recently seen onstage in Make Believe, will lead the company as Lily. Joining Mathis are Jeb Brown (Beautiful, The Path) as The Sheriff, Wyatt Cirbus (Finding Neverland, Fosse/Verdon) as Christopher, Molly Hager (Waitress, It’s Kind of a Funny Story) as the Female Ghost, Van Hughes (Almost Famous, Spring Awakening) as the Male Ghost, and James Yaegashi (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Runaways) as Yasuhiro.

Set during the height of World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy who is sent to live with his Aunt Lily, and Yasuhiro, who works for her, on the remote coast of Maine. Once there, he begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger?

Scheduled through April 19, the production will feature set design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Ken Travis, props design by Danny Stafford, video design by Mark Holthusen, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. Ryan Bourque is the fight choreographer, and the production stage manager is Geoff Boronda.

Jeb Brown, Wyatt Cirbus, and Samantha Mathis Hunter Canning
Samantha Mathis Hunter Canning
Duncan Sheik Hunter Canning
Linda Cho, Alexander Dodge, and James Yaegashi Hunter Canning
Mark Holthusen, Samantha Mathis, and Steve Cosson Hunter Canning
Jeb Brown and Wyatt Cirbus Hunter Canning
Van Hughes and Hunter Arnold Hunter Canning
Molly Hager and Van Hughes Hunter Canning
Samantha Mathis and Molly Hager Hunter Canning
