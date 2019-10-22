Check Out New Photos of Afterglow in London

The play, which examines the dynamics of a gay married couple in an open relationship, opens at the Waterloo East Theatre October 22.

S. Asher Gelman’s Off-Broadway hit Afterglow, which recently played a seven-week engagement at the Southwark Playhouse, returns to the London stage this fall at the Waterloo East Theatre. The production, starring Peter McPherson, Adi Chugh and Benjamin Aluwihar, will open October 22 after beginning performances October 17.

Afterglow centers on married couple Josh and Alex, who are in an open relationship and invite over a third for the night. The dynamics of the relationship begin to shift as feelings arise, and each must examine his own definitions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The production features set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Joel Price, movement direction by Lee Crowley, casting by Anne Vosser, and general management by David Adkin Limited.

Afterglow premiered Off-Broadway June 12, 2017, at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre. Gelman also directed the New York production, which generated buzz for its unapologetic portrayal of sex and intimacy onstage. The production was extended multiple times, concluding its run August 12, 2018.