Check Out Photos From the Hit Her With the Skates Press Day

Check Out Photos From the Hit Her With the Skates Press Day
By Dan Meyer
Feb 21, 2020
 
The upcoming musical stars American Idol and Broadway alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young.
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Timothy Hiatt Photography

The cast of Hit Her With the Skates is ready to don their rollers and enter the rink ahead of the world premiere at Chicago's Royal George Theatre March 10.

Joining the previously announced Broadway alums, American Idol finalists, and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young in the musical are Chris Walker, Nik Kmiecik, Amy Toporek, Marvin Malone II, Norrell Moore, Karl Hamilton, Kelly Felthous, and Madeline Fansler. Adia Bell and Adam Fane are swings.

With a book and lyrics by Christine Rea, music and lyrics by Rick Briskin, Hit Her With the Skates is directed by Brenda Didier and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter. The creative team also includes music director Daniel A. Weiss and producer Mary Beidler Gearen.

The musical follows rock star Jacqueline Miller as she headlines her first national tour. Trouble arises when she agrees to kick off the re-opening of her childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates, forcing her to take a retrospective journey look back at her life growing up.

Check out photos from the event below.

Hit Her With Her Skates Meets the Press

Hit Her With Her Skates Meets the Press

4 PHOTOS
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Timothy Hiatt Photography
Cast of Hit Her With Her Skates Timothy Hiatt Photography
Director Brenda Didier, choreographer Christopher Chase Carter, music director Daniel A. Weiss, co-creator Rick Briskin, co-creater Christine Rea-Briskin, and co-Producer Mary Beidler Gearen Timothy Hiatt Photography
Cast of Hit Her With Her Skates Timothy Hiatt Photography
