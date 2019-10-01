Check Out Photos of Lin-Manuel Miranda in Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme

The improvised hip-hop show from the Hamilton creator, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale will officially open at the Booth Theatre October 2.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme will officially open at Broadway's Booth Theatre October 2 following previews that began September 13. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.

The improvised hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme stars Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Kaila Mullady AKA “Kaiser Rösé,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Flip through photos of Miranda in the production below:

