Check Out Photos of the New York Theatre Workshop Gala Honoring Hadestown's Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth

The event, featuring Anaïs Mitchell's Tony Award-winning musical, plus Moulin Rouge! and more, was celebrated at Capitale February 3.

Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and more came out to celebrate New York Theatre Workshop at its 2020 gala at Capitale February 3. Hosted by Ana Gasteyer (Wicked),the annual event honored Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin and producer-theatre owner Jordan Roth.

Chavkin and Roth were chosen in recognition of their work on Hadestown as well as their contributions to theatre throughout their careers.

Chavkin is no stranger to NYTW—she directed Three Pianos and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at the theatre company in 2010 and 2018, respectively, as well as Hadestown's premiere with the company in 2016. In addition, she helmed Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway, Lempicka at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (which is set to debut on the West Coast in 2020), and Small Mouth Sounds Off-Broadway. The director also helmed the world premiere Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, where performances began December 3.

Roth is a five-time Tony winning producer for Hadestown, the 2018 revival of Angels in America, Kinky Boots, Clybourne Park, and the 2009 revival of Hair. He also serves as president of Jujamcyn Theatres, which owns the St. James (currently home to Frozen), Al Hirschfeld (Moulin Rouge!), August Wilson (Mean Girls), Eugene O'Neill (The Book of Mormon), and Walter Kerr (Hadestown) Theatres.

26 PHOTOS

The annual NYTW gala raises funds to help the company mount five productions each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities, through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year, and their education initiatives, including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs, which serve over 1,600 students.