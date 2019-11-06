Check Out Production Photos From ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 06, 2019
 
The hybrid event, combining live performances and the original Disney film, premiered November 5.
Auli'i Cravalho in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC premiered its The Little Mermaid Live! November 5, combining the 1989 Disney animated classic with live performances of the movie's songs with a new cast.

Among those performing were Queen Latifah as Ursula, Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Broadway alums Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louis, and rapper Shaggy as Sebastian.

Check out the gallery below for a look at the broadcast!

20 PHOTOS
Cast of The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravalho in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravahl, Graham Phillips, and Shaggy in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravalho and Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Shaggy in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravalho in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravalho in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
Auli'i Cravalho and Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live! ABC/Eric McCandless
