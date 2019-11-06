Check Out Production Photos From ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

The hybrid event, combining live performances and the original Disney film, premiered November 5.

ABC premiered its The Little Mermaid Live! November 5, combining the 1989 Disney animated classic with live performances of the movie's songs with a new cast.

Among those performing were Queen Latifah as Ursula, Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Broadway alums Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louis, and rapper Shaggy as Sebastian.



