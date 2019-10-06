Check Out Production Photos From The Big One-Oh at Atlantic Theater Company

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 06, 2019
 
Written by Dean Pitchford, Doug Besterman, and Timothy Allen McDonald, the new musical is currently running at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.
Aaron Barnes and Austin Sanders Ahron R. Foster

Production photos have been released from The Big One-Oh, currently running Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. The musical features lyrics by Dean Pitchford, music by Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines).

Atlantic's Off-Broadway production marks the world premiere of the TYA (theatre for young audiences) version of the show, intended to be performed by adults for audiences of children. The musical was recently acquired by Music Theatre International, and a Broadway Junior version is currently being developed.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Big One-Oh!

Production Photos: The Big One-Oh!

8 PHOTOS
Daniel Soto, Thomas Prast, Aaron Barnes, Heather Sawyer, Sarah Kowalski in <i>The Big One-Oh!</i> at Atlantic Theater Company
Daniel Soto, Thomas Prast, Aaron Barnes, Heather Sawyer, Sarah Kowalski in The Big One-Oh! at Atlantic Theater Company Ahron Foster
Sarah Sutliff, Samantha Joy Singh, and Aaron Barnes Ahron R. Foster
Aaron Banes Ahron R. Foster
Daniel Soto, Aaron Barnes, Sarah Kowalski, and Laura Axelrod Ahron R. Foster
Daniel Soto, Thomas Prast, Aaron Barnes, Heather Sawyer, and Sarah Kowalski Ahron R. Foster
Cast of The Big One-Oh! Ahron R. Foster
Aaron Barnes and Sarah Sutliff Ahron R. Foster
Aaron Barnes and Austin Sanders Ahron R. Foster
