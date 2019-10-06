Check Out Production Photos From The Big One-Oh at Atlantic Theater Company

Written by Dean Pitchford, Doug Besterman, and Timothy Allen McDonald, the new musical is currently running at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.

Production photos have been released from The Big One-Oh, currently running Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. The musical features lyrics by Dean Pitchford, music by Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines).

Atlantic's Off-Broadway production marks the world premiere of the TYA (theatre for young audiences) version of the show, intended to be performed by adults for audiences of children. The musical was recently acquired by Music Theatre International, and a Broadway Junior version is currently being developed.

Flip through photos from the production below:

