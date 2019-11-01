Check Out the Broadway Snow Globes Decorating Times Square

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 01, 2019
 
To get into the holiday spirit, the Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of “Show Globes” November 1.
Wicked snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk

To usher in the holiday spirit November 1, the Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of “Show Globes,” large-scale Broadway snow globes decorating the theatre district. The sculptures pay homage to the “creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater.”

Curated in partnership with Serino Coyne, the exhibition features Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Ain’t Too Proud, and The Lion King. The globes will be on display at the Broadway Plaza in Times Square between 44th and 45th streets through December 26.

Flip through photos of the exhibition below:

Wicked snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk
The Lion King snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk
Tshidi Manye with The Lion King snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk
Ain't Too Proud snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk
Dear Evan Hansen snow globe Walter Wlodarczyk
