Check Out the Broadway Snow Globes Decorating Times Square

To usher in the holiday spirit November 1, the Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of “Show Globes,” large-scale Broadway snow globes decorating the theatre district. The sculptures pay homage to the “creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater.”

Curated in partnership with Serino Coyne, the exhibition features Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Ain’t Too Proud, and The Lion King. The globes will be on display at the Broadway Plaza in Times Square between 44th and 45th streets through December 26.

Flip through photos of the exhibition below:

