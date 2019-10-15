Check Out The Civilians' 2019–2020 R&D Group

toggle menu
toggle search form
News   Check Out The Civilians' 2019–2020 R&D Group
By Olivia Clement
Oct 15, 2019
 
Grace McLean, Whitney Mosery, Crystal Skillman, and Jason Tseng are among the new members who will create work derived from creative inquiry.
Civilians R D Group key art 2019-2020

The Civilians welcomes its next class of R&D members who will create new work, derived from creative inquiry, while in residence at the company, . Former members of R&D have included Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, and Whiting Award winner Lauren Yee.

Selected from nearly 200 applicants, the members of the 2019-20 R&D Group are Gabriel “Gaby” Alter, Michael Alvarez, Matt Barbot, Kathleen Capdesuñer, Rachel Dickstein, Kate Douglas, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Grace McLean, Whitney Mosery, Crystal Skillman, and Jason Tseng.

The R&D members will spend an entire season in residence with The Civlians, during which each artist or team will develop a new piece through the creative investigation of a pre-selected subject. The artists’ process may include interviews, community engagement, research and/or other experimental methods of inquiry.

Led by R&D Program Director Megan McClain, the group meets over a nine-month period to share their works-in-progress, examine artistic choices, and provide a community of support.

“We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic storytellers who are investigating vital questions that shape our society today,” said Megan McClain. “The R&D Group provides a unique space for creative experimentation within a community, and we look forward to supporting the works as they develop.”

The residency will culminate in a Findings series in May 2020, with presentations of each work-in-progress to the public. Learn more about the artists' projects here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!