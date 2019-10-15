Check Out The Civilians' 2019–2020 R&D Group

Grace McLean, Whitney Mosery, Crystal Skillman, and Jason Tseng are among the new members who will create work derived from creative inquiry.

The Civilians welcomes its next class of R&D members who will create new work, derived from creative inquiry, while in residence at the company, . Former members of R&D have included Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, and Whiting Award winner Lauren Yee.

Selected from nearly 200 applicants, the members of the 2019-20 R&D Group are Gabriel “Gaby” Alter, Michael Alvarez, Matt Barbot, Kathleen Capdesuñer, Rachel Dickstein, Kate Douglas, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Grace McLean, Whitney Mosery, Crystal Skillman, and Jason Tseng.

The R&D members will spend an entire season in residence with The Civlians, during which each artist or team will develop a new piece through the creative investigation of a pre-selected subject. The artists’ process may include interviews, community engagement, research and/or other experimental methods of inquiry.

Led by R&D Program Director Megan McClain, the group meets over a nine-month period to share their works-in-progress, examine artistic choices, and provide a community of support.

“We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic storytellers who are investigating vital questions that shape our society today,” said Megan McClain. “The R&D Group provides a unique space for creative experimentation within a community, and we look forward to supporting the works as they develop.”

The residency will culminate in a Findings series in May 2020, with presentations of each work-in-progress to the public. Learn more about the artists' projects here.