Check Out The Ensemblist’s New Tribute to Broadway Kids All Grown Up

The popular platform pays to tribute to performers who have continued to make a splash on Broadway after making their debuts as children.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist celebrated Broadway’s child actors who have grown up and gone on to continue enjoying successful careers on Broadway. The popular platform welcomed Benjamin Cook (Billy Elliott, the upcoming West Side Story revival), Jillian Mueller (Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Pretty Woman: The Musical), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Kevin Csolak (Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, West Side Story). “Making your Broadway debut as a young person is a remarkable accomplishment," said Ensemblist creator Mo Brady. "But it's the rare performer who can transition those beginnings into a successful performance career as an adult. Collaborating with Curtis Brown Photography at Midtown's Back Pocket Bar, we recently had the opportunity to showcase five of these incredible artists." Flip through photos from the tribute below:

