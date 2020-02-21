Check Out the New Music Video for ’Up’ From the Broadway-Bound Sing Street

By Olivia Clement
Feb 21, 2020
The new show, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, will begin previews in March.

Next month, the hit Off-Broadway production of Sing Street makes the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre; following an extended run at New York Theatre Workshop last fall, the new musical will begin previews on Broadway March 26 ahead of an April 19 opening. In anticipation of the transfer, the show has released a new music video for the song "Up" from the musical—watch it above.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, Sing Street explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Reprising their Sing Street performances from the world premiere will be Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drumer.

As previously reported, the Sing Street cast album from Sony Masterworks Broadway will be released digitally March 26, coinciding with the show's first preview, and a physical CD release will follow April 17.

Production Photos: Sing Street Off-Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Brenock O'Connor and Jakeim Hart Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Max William Bartos and Zara Devlin Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sam Poon, Anthony Genovesi, Jakeim Hart and Gian Perez Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zara Devlin and Brenock O'Connor Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Max William Bartos, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, Brendan C. Callahan, Gian Perez, Brenock O'Connor, and Skyler Volpe Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jakeim Hart, Max William Bartos, Zara Devlin, Sam Poon, Brenock O'Connor, Brendan C. Callahan and Gian Perez Matthew Murphy
