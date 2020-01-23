Check Out the New Trailer for To All the Boys Sequel With Lana Condor, Jordan Fisher, and More

See upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Fisher star in the second trailer for the soon-to-be-released Netflix original.

Netflix has dropped a second trailer for its upcoming sequel movie, To All the Boys I've Loved Before P.S. I Still Love You. The film, which will be released February 12, stars Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren, another recipient of one of Lara Jean's love letters.

Fisher's McClaren arrives on the scene just as things are getting serious for Lara and Peter (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, returning from the first film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before).

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before movies are based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han. They follow Lara Jean (Condor) as she navigates the aftermath of having her teen love letters exposed.

Fisher, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, is set to return to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen January 28. He succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role.

The character of John Ambrose McClaren was played by Jordan Burtchett in the first film.