Cheyenne Jackson to Headline Chicago's Goodman Theatre Gala

The stage and screen star will perform a medley of hits at The Fairmont.

Stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson will headline the Goodman Theatre's 2020 gala at the Fairmont Chicago May 16. The performer will sing a set comprised of musical theatre favorites and standards.

Jackson has been seen on Broadway in Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and All Shook Up, among others. Last summer, he played The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in a staging of Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl. On screens, he's appeared shows like Watchmen, American Horror Story, and 30 Rock. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2015 as Tony in the San Francisco Symphony recording of West Side Story.

The black-tie event, this year named "Shades of Cool," includes a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner, and dancing. The gala is co-chaired by Diane Landgren and Nina Owen, with Joan E. Clifford as Benefit Events Leadership Chair.

