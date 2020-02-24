Clare Barron Behind Upcoming Adaptation of Three Sisters Off-Broadway; Full Casting Announced

See who's joining Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in the Sam Gold-helmed adaptation at NYTW, penned by Pulitzer Prize finalist Barron.

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed that Dance Nation playwright Clare Barron has penned the adaptation to its upcoming production of Three Sisters directed by Sam Gold. The Pulitzer Prize finalist adapts Anton Chekhov's early 20th century classic about three sisters who long to move to Moscow.

Three Sisters will begin previews May 13 ahead of a June 1 opening, for a run through July 12 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

The three sisters will be played Obie Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, The Misanthrope) as Olga, Lola Kirke (Gone Girl) as Irina, and the previously announced Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig (Little Women) as Masha.

Also announced earlier was Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), who will play Vershinin. Rounding out the cast are Golden Globe and Emmy winner Steve Buscemi as Chebutykin (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez (The Birthday Cake) as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones (Much Ado About Nothing) as Ferapont, Anthony Michael Lopez (Mapplethorpe, Othello) as Rohde, Matthew Maher (King Lear, Othello) as Tusenbach, Chris Messina (The Mindy Project, Far Away) as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten (Romeo & Juliet) as Andrei, Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) as Kulygin, and Virginia Wing (Gotham) as Anfisa

The production will feature scenic design by Andrew Lieberman (The Glass Menagerie, Othello) and Brett J. Banakis (The Cher Show, What’s It All About?), costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed, Slave Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox (King Lear, Othello), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Sanctuary City). Laura Smith (Bella Bella) will serve as stage manager and Michelle DiBucci (Basetrack Live) will serve as music director.

Barron's adaptation of Three Sisters joins two recent re-imaginings. In Inua Ellams' Three Sisters, seen at the National last fall, three sisters in Owerri longed to return to their home in Lagos. Halley Feiffer’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, seen at MCC Theater last summer, used contemporary dialogue.