Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Join Waitress on Broadway August 20

The two YouTube stars take on the roles of Dawn and Ogie.

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall take the Broadway stage beginning August 20, joining the cast of Waitress. The two assume the roles of Dawn and Ogie, respectively, for a limited run through September 15 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The two frequent collaborators take over for Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan.

Ballinger, who studied vocal performance before internet fame, has amassed over 20 million YouTube subscribers with her woefully misguided character Miranda Sings. Sings went on to get her own Netflix series (Haters Back Off) and has appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Before reaching viral fame with his elaborate musical videos, Hall appeared on Broadway in Memphis and the original production of The Color Purple. He went on to star as Billy Flynn in Chicago and as Lola in Kinky Boots; he'll reprise his performance of the latter next year with 3-D Theatricals' West Coast regional premiere of the musical.

The current cast of the Sara Bareilles musical includes Alison Luff as Jenna, Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical is slated to play its final performance January 5, 2020.