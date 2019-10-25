Colton Ryan and More Tapped for Sara Bareilles-Jessie Nelson Musical Series Little Voice

The NYC-set show, produced by J.J. Abrams, will premiere on Apple.

Dear Evan Hansen's Colton Ryan, who will return to Broadway next year in Girl From The North Country, is part of the cast of Apple's new musical TV series Little Voice, according to Deadline.

As previously reported, the series (also the title of Sara Bareilles' first album) is a love letter to the “diverse musicality” of New York and will explore finding one's voice and the courage to utilize it.

Little Voice features music by Bareilles and is written and directed by Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Bareilles, J.J. Abrams (who made his Broadway debut with The Play That Goes Wrong), and Bad Robot.

The cast will also feature Brittany O’Grady, Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey, and Emma Hong.

