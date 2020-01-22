Companies of Come From Away Across the Globe Raise Thousands for Australia

By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 22, 2020
With leadership from the Australian company of the hit musical, Come From Away rallied to save wildlife in the midst of devastating bushfires.
Come From Away_Broadway_1000 Performances_2019_HR
Come From Away Marc J. Franklin

Come From Away is a musical about the humanity of strangers during a crisis, and the international companies of the Tony-nominated Best Musical live that message in real life.

The Toronto, London, Australia, Broadway, and touring companies all collected donations from audiences across the world, which the show’s producers matched, to raise $145,000 dollars to aid Australia during the brushfires that have decimated millions of acres of land.

The donations were sent to the Australian Wildlife Fund, WIRES, and the Australian Wildlife Rescure Organization.

In addition to the financial support, the costume department at Broadway’s Come From Away has followed To Kill a Mockingbird’s example in constructing bird nets, bat, wraps, and joey pouches to save the animals affected by the wildfires.

