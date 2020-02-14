Complete Cast Set for London Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Starring Janie Dee

See who’s joining the Olivier Award winner this spring.

A handful of performers will reprise their roles in the London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, transferring from a 2019 run at Theatre Royal Bath.

Joining the previously announced Olivier winner Janie Dee as Masha are Vincent Franklin as Vanya, Rebecca Lacey as Sonia, Charlie Maher as Spike, Michelle Asante as Cassandra, and Lukwesa Mwamba as Nina. Dee, Lacey, and Asante all reprise their roles from the 2019 run in Bath, England.

The play, written by Christopher Durang, follows Vanya and his sister Sonia, who lead a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. Their sister Masha left years ago and is now a famous movie star. When she returns unannounced with her 20-something toy boy, Spike, a very unusual weekend ensues.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike features set design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design and original music by Mark Bennett, and casting by Ginny Schiller. Serving as producers are Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and Joey Parnes.

Performances begin at Charing Cross Theatre March 21 ahead of a March 30 opening for an eight-week limited run.

