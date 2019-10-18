Corey Cott to Perform Benefit Concert for Concordia Conservatory

The Newsies and Bandstand leading man will play the Sommer Center for Worship & the Performing Arts, in Bronxville, New York.

Newsies and Bandstand star Corey Cott will headline Concordia Conservatory’s Inspire gala benefit concert February 1, 2020, in Bronxville, New York. Cott will be backed by musicians Elizabeth Lim-Dutton, Jee Sun Lee, Anca Nicolau, Jiwon Kim, Andrew Janss, and Chungsun Kim for the 6 PM concert.

Proceeds support the conservatory's work to offer accessible music programming and educational programs.

Cott stars on the upcoming Fox series Filthy Rich, which is set to premiere in January. Cott made his Broadway debut as Jack in Newsies, and starred as Gaston LaChaille in Gigi and Donny Novitski in Bandstand. His television appearances include The Good Fight, Mutt, Z: The Beginning of Everything, and Madam Secretary.

Click here to purchase tickets.

