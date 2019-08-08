Costumes From Follies, War Horse, and Antony and Cleopatra to Be Part of National Theatre Exhibit

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Costumes From Follies, War Horse, and Antony and Cleopatra to Be Part of National Theatre Exhibit
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 08, 2019
 
Opening this fall, Costume at the National Theatre will explore the art and construction of theatrical costumes.
Costume worn by Sophie Okondedo in <i>Antony and Cleopatra</i>
Costume worn by Sophie Okondedo in Antony and Cleopatra

Costume at the National Theatre, a new exhibit showcasing the behind-the-scenes work of the designers and craftspeople who create costumes for over 20 productions each season, will open this fall.

Running October 3 through March 2020, the exhibit will include costumes from Follies, War Horse, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Antony & Cleopatra—taking visitors through each phase of a costume’s theatrical life-cycle from design to construction, sourcing and alterations, to dressing, repairs, and laundering.

A companion book will be published this fall.

Costume at the National Theatre is curated by Aoife Monks and designed by Tom Paris. Both have worked closely with the NT Costume department and in consultation with designers Vicki Mortimer (Follies) and Katrina Lindsay (Small Island).

"Costume is one of the first things we see on stage, telling us immediately about the world of the show we are about to watch," Monks said in a statement. "Despite this we often overlook it, thinking more about the character wearing their fictional clothes than the actor in their costume. However, even the most ordinary costumes take extraordinary amounts of work. Drawing on interviews with NT staff, this exhibition reveals the skill, thought and time that costume requires. You will never overlook it in the same way again."

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!