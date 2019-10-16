Courtney Reed Returns to Aladdin as Princess Jasmine October 16

The original Disney Broadway princess star will once again step into the role through October 27 at New Amsterdam Theatre.

Broadway's original Princess Jasmine, Courney Reed returns to Aladdin October 16 for a limited engagement through October 27. The star originated the role when the stage adaptation opened in 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and went on to join the national tour and West End casts.

Reed joins Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway as Aladdin and the Genie, respectively. The current Broadway cast also includes Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Arielle Jacobs, who has been playing the role since Reed left in February 2018, will return October 28. Prior to Aladdin, Reed was seen on Broadway in In The Heights and Mamma Mia!. She also starred in Once On This Island at Paper Mill Playhouse.

WATCH: Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘A Whole New World’ From Aladdin

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

