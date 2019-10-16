Courtney Reed Returns to Aladdin as Princess Jasmine October 16

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Courtney Reed Returns to Aladdin as Princess Jasmine October 16
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Aladdin
 
The original Disney Broadway princess star will once again step into the role through October 27 at New Amsterdam Theatre.
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed Cylla von Tiedemann

Broadway's original Princess Jasmine, Courney Reed returns to Aladdin October 16 for a limited engagement through October 27. The star originated the role when the stage adaptation opened in 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and went on to join the national tour and West End casts.

Reed joins Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway as Aladdin and the Genie, respectively. The current Broadway cast also includes Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Arielle Jacobs, who has been playing the role since Reed left in February 2018, will return October 28. Prior to Aladdin, Reed was seen on Broadway in In The Heights and Mamma Mia!. She also starred in Once On This Island at Paper Mill Playhouse.

WATCH: Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘A Whole New World’ From Aladdin

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

Look Back at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

Look Back at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart Cylla von Tiedemann
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Cast
"Arabian Nights" Deen Van Meer
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed Cylla von Tiedemann
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Cylla von Tiedemann
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/000/wilde/ala-arabian_nights_photo_by_deen_van_meer.jpg
Deen Van Meer
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Aladdin souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!