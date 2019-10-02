Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘A Whole New World’ From Aladdin

The 2019 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre honorees sing the Disney standard from Alan Menken and Tim Rice.

Broadway Inspirational Voices has put a new spin on “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Arranged by Grammy and Tony nominee Michael McElroy, the Alan Menken and Tim Rice number gets a Latin and gospel infusion in the music video above.

The group, formed by McElroy in 1994, received an honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre earlier this year.

The release is part of the third season of the Broadway Our Way series, which continues the choir’s upbeat and danceable takes on classic tunes from the Great White Way.

For “A Whole New World,” the entire BIV choir appears in the video singing the song from the 1993 Disney film and Broadway musical, which continues its run at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Providing orchestration are Isaac Harlan and McElroy.