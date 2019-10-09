Courtney Reed to Return to Aladdin on Broadway

Broadway News   Courtney Reed to Return to Aladdin on Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Oct 09, 2019
The original star will reprise her performance as Jasmine for a limited engagement.
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed in Aladdin
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann

Broadway's original Princess Jasmine, Courney Reed, will return to Aladdin for a limited engagement October 16–27. The star originated the role when the stage adaptation opened in 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre and went on to join the national tour and West End casts.

Prior to Aladdin, Reed was seen on Broadway in In The Heights and Mamma Mia!. She also starred in Once On This Island at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Reed will join Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway as Aladdin and the Genie, respectively, when she returns. The current Broadway cast also includes Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

