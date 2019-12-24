Critics Round Up Their Favorite Plays and Musicals of 2019

See what critics thought were the best shows of this past year on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the world.

As the end of the year approaches, critics have begun unveiling their top theatre picks for 2019. With great performances, excellent direction, and groundbreaking productions, there was plenty to celebrate on the stage the past year.

Among the most cited shows on Broadway were Hadestown, Oklahoma!, and What the Constitution Means to Me, as well as Off-Broadway's A Strange Loop, Fairview, and Little Shop of Horrors.

See what else stayed with the critics below on Broadway, Off-Broadway, along with regional and international theatre.

Chicago Tribune (Chris Jones)

Entertainment Weekly (Jessica Derschowitz and Maureen Lee Lenker)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Guardian, Australia (Larissa Behrendt, Cassie Tongue, Alison Croggon, Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore, Steve Dow, Jane Howard, Debbie Zhou, Van Badham, Brigid Delaney, and Kate Hennessy)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

The Houston Chronicle (Wei-Huan Chen)

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley, Jesse Green, Laura Collins-Hughes, Alexis Soloski, and Elisabeth Vincentelli)

The New Yorker (Michael Schulman)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

Time Magazine (Eben Shapiro)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski and Alice Savile)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

For a refresher, flip through a gallery of the shows that opened on Broadway since Choir Boy got things started this past January.