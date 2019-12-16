Cyndi Lauper to Perform at Roundabout Gala Honoring Alan Cumming

The evening will also celebrate Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cyndi Lauper is set to perform at Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming gala celebrating Alan Cumming. As previously announced, the Cabaret star will be honored with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.

The benefit evening, which will be held March 2, 2020, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, will also celebrate fashion designers Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere for their philanthropy in the industry. The couple, who will be honored with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, has supported Roundabout over several years.

The 2020 gala, The Life of the Party, will kick off at 7 PM and will feature the award presentations, dinner, a live auction, and a concert performance.