Cyndi Lauper to Perform at Roundabout Gala Honoring Alan Cumming

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Cyndi Lauper to Perform at Roundabout Gala Honoring Alan Cumming
By Olivia Clement
Dec 16, 2019
 
The evening will also celebrate Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.
Cyndi Lauper HR
Cyndi Lauper Monica Simoes

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cyndi Lauper is set to perform at Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming gala celebrating Alan Cumming. As previously announced, the Cabaret star will be honored with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.

The benefit evening, which will be held March 2, 2020, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, will also celebrate fashion designers Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere for their philanthropy in the industry. The couple, who will be honored with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, has supported Roundabout over several years.

The 2020 gala, The Life of the Party, will kick off at 7 PM and will feature the award presentations, dinner, a live auction, and a concert performance.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!