Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean Will Reunite for Night Divine at the Apollo Theater

After a sold-out debut last December, Erivo and Bean return to the historic Harlem venue for the soulful celebration of the holiday season.

The Color Purple Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo and recent Waitress star Shoshana Bean will reunite at Harlem’s Apollo Theater December 16 at 7:30 PM for an encore performance of their sold-out holiday concert Night Divine.

Erivo and Bean reinterpret holiday classics ranging from “O Holy Night” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to “Santa Baby” in the concert that will feature a 13-piece band performing all-new musical arrangements.

Erivo and Bean will be joined by special guests to be announced. The concert will also feature a collection of duet looks created by fashion designers Christopher Palu and Christian Siriano.

Erivo and Bean, who met during a 2014 London concert performance, released a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Did Something Bad” in 2017. They most recently appeared together during Bean’s album concert at the Apollo last summer.

Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in Focus Features’ upcoming release Harriet, which arrives in movie theatres November 1. Her screen appearances also include Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. She can be heard on the John Cameron Mitchell musical podcast series Anthem: Homunclus. Erivo won the Tony Award for her Broadway debut as Celie in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, a role that also garnered her a Grammy Award (Best Musical Theater Album) and Daytime Emmy Award (Best Musical Performance in a Daytime Program).

Bean returned to Broadway earlier this year after a 13-year absence, playing Jenna in Sara Bareilles’ Waitress. Her additional credits include Wicked—playing Elphaba both on Broadway and on tour—and Hairspray, which marked her Broadway debut. She also starred in the Encores! Off-Center presentation of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World.

Click here to purchase tickets.

