Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, More Will Perform at 2020 Oscars

By Andrew Gans
Jan 23, 2020
 
Others set to sing February 9 include Elton John, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman.
Cynthia Erivo and Idina Menzel

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, and Elton John will all perform at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC February 9.

The three artists will perform their Oscar-nominated songs, along with fellow nominees Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, according to Deadline.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Glen Wilson/Focus Features

Erivo, also an Oscar nominee for her star turn as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet, will sing the film's anthemic “Stand Up,” which the stage and screen star co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Wicked Tony winner Menzel, who made headlines with her last Oscars performance thanks to a certain name flub, will perform “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2, featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Tony winner Robert Lopez.

The Lion King, Aida, and Billy Elliot composer John will perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the motion picture about his life, Rocketman. The song was penned by John and his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin. The pair recently earned a Golden Globe for the tune.

Randy Newman will perform his song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will sing Diane Warren's “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough. The broadcast will feature a performance by Questlove and a segment conducted by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Academy Awards ceremony.

