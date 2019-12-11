Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Brosnahan, and More Among SAG Nominees

See which Broadway and theatre alums are among the 2020 nominees.

The nominees have been announced for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with several theatre and Broadway alums among them.

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was nominated for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role—a pool that also included Tony nominee Lupita Nyong’o for Us, and Renée Zellweger, who was nominated for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson rounded out the nominees, for Bombshell and Marriage Story, respectively.

Among television shows, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which started as a critically acclaimed solo play (seen Off-Broadway and in the West End), and Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring theatre alum Rachel Brosnahan as a stand-up comedian in the 1950s, led the pack. Both Waller-Bridge and Brosnahan were nominated for their performances. Band's Visit Tony winner Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein were also nominated for their performances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Broadway's Burn This star Adam Driver was nominated for his performance in Marriage Story alongside his co-star Johansson; and Peter Dinklage, currently starring in The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway, was nominated for his performance in Game of Thrones.

Elisabeth Moss, a Tony nominee for The Heidi Chronicles, was nominated for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale.