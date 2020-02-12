Cynthia Erivo to Reprise Podcast Performance in Movie Adaptation of Carrier

The hit sci-fi-thriller podcast makes the leap to the screen, with Erivo attached as producer.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to reprise her role in the film adaptation of Dan Blank's hit sci-fi-thriller podcast Carrier. According to Deadline, the film rights have been acquired by Amblin Partners, with Blank set to write and direct.

Carrier, which was released by audio studio QCode, follows a long-haul truck driver (Erivo) who makes a disturbing discovery about the mysterious cargo she’s transporting. Erivo, who was attached as a producer for the podcast, will also produce the movie.

Erivo is fresh off her two Oscar nominations (for her performance and songwriting in Harriet). The Oscar nods were the latest in a string of film and television achievements for the Color Purple actor, including leading roles in Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale.

The films Chaos Walking and Needle in a Timestack are also in the works with Erivo, as well as the National Geographic series Genius: Aretha starring the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner as music legend Aretha Franklin. The series will drop May 25; watch the trailer below.

