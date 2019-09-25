Cynthia Nixon to Star as Lear in The King Lear Project

By Olivia Clement
Sep 25, 2019
 
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Chinasa Ogbuagu, and others will also take part in the reading from Theater of War Productions.
Cynthia Nixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon will star as Lear in an upcoming one-night-only reading of The King Lear Project in New York City. Adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, the reading will be a launching point for discussions that address challenges of aging, dementia, elder abuse, and senior caregiving.

The reading and discussion, which kicks off at 6:30 PM October 2 at the Edie Windsor SAGE Senior Center, will also address the specific challenges faced by the LGBT elder community.

The cast of The King Lear Project will also feature NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams as the fool, along with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Chinaza Uche, and Marjolaine Goldsmith.

The King Lear Project presents dramatic readings of scenes from Shakespeare’s play to engage audiences in critical discussions on elder care, dementia, and elder abuse. Theater of War Productions is a social-impact theatre company that draws on seminal plays to provide an entry point into difficult conversations about public health and social issues.

The reading will be presented exclusively to members of the SAGE community.

