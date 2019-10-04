Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman to Star in Benefit Reading of Driving Miss Daisy

By Olivia Clement
Oct 04, 2019
 
The play's original Off-Broadway stars will reunite for the Acting Company fundraiser this fall.
Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman
Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman Joseph Marzullo/WENN; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman and five-time Tony Award nominee Dana Ivey will reunite in an upcoming benefit reading of Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy from The Acting Company. The actors created the roles of Hoke Colburn and Daisy Werthan in the original 1987 production Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons (Freeman would go on to star in the Oscar-winning film).

The reading will be in The Kaye Playhouse at Hunger College at 7 PM. Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago) will direct, as well as reprise the role of Boolie, which he understudied in the Off-Broadway production. Click here for tickets.

In Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, a Southern widow and her chauffeur grow from suspicion and mistrust to respect and affection.

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway debut, Driving Miss Daisy was presented on Broadway in 2010.

