Darius de Haas to Play Holiday Show at Birdland Jazz Club

The Broadway and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum will bring his holiday concert Let Your Heart Be Light to the stage December 17.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Darius de Haas will bring the magic of the holidays to Birdland Jazz Club December 17.

The Broadway alum (Rent, Shuffle Along), is set to take the stage with his holiday concert Let Your Heart Be Light featuring classics like "I’ll Be Home For Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and "Let It Snow."

He will also debut new songs from Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs .Maisel, which will premiere December 6. The actor is the singing voice of new character Shy Baldwin, who performs original songs by composer Curtis Moore and lyricist Tom Mizer.

