Darko Tresnjak-Helmed Candide, More Set for Goodspeed Musicals’ 2020 Season

The upcoming season at the Connecticut venue will kick off with Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific.

The 2020 season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, will begin April 17, 2020, with the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical South Pacific. Directed by Rob Ruggiero, performances will continue through June 28.

The new folk-rock musical Anne of Green Gables, featuring a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson, will follow beginning July 10. The musical will continue through September 10. Jenn Thompson directs.

Closing the season will be Candide, with music by Leonard Bernstein, a book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler, lyrics by Richard Wilbur with additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and John LaTouche. The musical comedy, under the direction of Tony winner Darko Tresnjak, will run September 18–November 22. Tresnjak recently stepped down as artistic director of another Conecticut venue: Hartford Stage.

Goodspeed Executive Director Michael Gennaro said in a statement, “2020 promises to be a spectacular year. We will have three directors with artistic roots in Connecticut—all having directed successful shows at Goodspeed. We begin with a time-honored Golden Age musical, then a contemporary retelling of a well-known story, and finish with a bold, madcap, and seldom-produced classic.

“Our audiences expect the best from Goodspeed, and we plan to give them exactly what they want: exciting, entertaining, and uplifting stories along with plenty of song and dance.”