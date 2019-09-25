Darko Tresnjak-Helmed Candide, More Set for Goodspeed Musicals’ 2020 Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Darko Tresnjak-Helmed Candide, More Set for Goodspeed Musicals’ 2020 Season
By Andrew Gans
Sep 25, 2019
 
The upcoming season at the Connecticut venue will kick off with Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific.
Anastasia_Broadway_Opening_Night_2017_Party_05_HR.jpg
Darko Tresnjak Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 2020 season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, will begin April 17, 2020, with the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical South Pacific. Directed by Rob Ruggiero, performances will continue through June 28.

The new folk-rock musical Anne of Green Gables, featuring a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson, will follow beginning July 10. The musical will continue through September 10. Jenn Thompson directs.

Goodspeed Opera House
Goodspeed Opera House Facebook/@goodspeedoperahouse

Closing the season will be Candide, with music by Leonard Bernstein, a book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler, lyrics by Richard Wilbur with additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and John LaTouche. The musical comedy, under the direction of Tony winner Darko Tresnjak, will run September 18–November 22. Tresnjak recently stepped down as artistic director of another Conecticut venue: Hartford Stage.

Goodspeed Executive Director Michael Gennaro said in a statement, “2020 promises to be a spectacular year. We will have three directors with artistic roots in Connecticut—all having directed successful shows at Goodspeed. We begin with a time-honored Golden Age musical, then a contemporary retelling of a well-known story, and finish with a bold, madcap, and seldom-produced classic.

“Our audiences expect the best from Goodspeed, and we plan to give them exactly what they want: exciting, entertaining, and uplifting stories along with plenty of song and dance.”

An Exclusive Look at the Cast of Goodspeed's Passing Through

An Exclusive Look at the Cast of Goodspeed's Passing Through

24 PHOTOS
1 Jim Stanek as Andrew's Dad PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Jim Stanek Michael Kushner
1 Reed Armstrong as Dennis PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Reed Armstrong Michael Kushner
1 Ryan Dunkin and Linedy Genao as Diego and Carmen PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Ryan Dunkin and Linedy Genao Michael Kushner
2 Max Chernin as Andrew PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Max Chernin Michael Kushner
Celeste Rose as Karie PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Celeste Rose Michael Kushner
1 Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Garrett Long Michael Kushner
Celeste Rose as Karie PHOTO by Michael Kushner (2).jpg
Celeste Rose Michael Kushner
3 Max Chernin as Andrew PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Max Chernin Michael Kushner
Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Garrett Long Michael Kushner
Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca as Chuck and Maggie PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca Michael Kushner
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!