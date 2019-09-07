Darren Criss Will Star in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Netflix Series

Film & TV News   Darren Criss Will Star in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Netflix Series
By Mark Peikert
Sep 07, 2019
 
The American Crime Story Emmy winner also executive produces the upcoming series, which will feature Patti LuPone.
Elsie_Fest_Arrivals_2018_16_HR.jpg
Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Darren Criss, who won an Emmy Award for his performance on Ryan Muprhy's FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, will return to the Murphy fold for Hollywood.

Criss, who afirst found fame on Murphy's Glee, tweeted about the news and his upcoming role as executive producer on the series, as well.

A look back at the Golden Age of moviemaking, Hollywood is anticipated to debut on the streaming service in May 2020 as part of Murphy's deal with Netflix, which includes this months The Politician, starring Ben Platt. Also due from Murphy in 2020 are the film adaptations of The Boys in the Band (starring the recent Broadway cast) and The Prom, featuring Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

Also set for the series are Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

