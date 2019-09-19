Date Set for 2020 Tony Awards

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 19, 2019
 
The 74th annual ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall.
James Corden at the 2019 Tony Awards CBS

Mark your calendars for Broadway's biggest night: The 74th annual Tony Awards will take place June 7, 2020, at Radio City Music Hall.

The ceremony, co-presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, will once again be broadcast on CBS beginning at 8 PM, continuing the televised tradition that began in 1978.

Prior to the reveal of the winners, nominations will be announced April 28. Broadway productions must open by April 23 to be considered eligible for the 2019–2020 season.

