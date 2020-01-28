Date Set for 30th Anniversary of Broadway Bares

The annual strip-athon benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares, the annual strip-athon produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be held June 21 at 9:30 PM and midnight at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening will feature full production numbers with more than 150 dancers and Broadway stars. This year's theme and special guests will be announced later this spring.

The show will again be directed by Laya Barak, whose work has appeared in the last six editions of Broadway Bares. She made her directorial debut last year and co-directed 2018’s Broadway Bares: Game Night with Nick Kenkel, who joins Tony winner Jerry Mitchell as executive producer.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares’ first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Last year, Broadway Bares took in a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have collectively raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

For ticket information, visit BroadwayCares.org.

