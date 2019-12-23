Date Set for 86th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony

By Andrew Gans
Dec 23, 2019
 
The annual celebration will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.
The 86th Annual Drama League Awards, which celebrate performances and productions on and Off-Broadway, will be held May 15, 2020, beginning at 11:30 AM at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

For eligibility, productions must be in previews and scheduled to open by April 23, 2020.

Nominations for the 2020 awards will be announced April 16 in five categories: Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theatre awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks is the artistic director of the Drama League; Bevin Ross is the executive director. For more information about the ceremony, visit DramaLeague.org.

