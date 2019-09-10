Dates Set for PBS Broadcasts of Kelli O’Hara-Led The King and I, West End’s Kinky Boots, More

PBS has set broadcast dates for the fall lineup of its Great Performances series, comprised of four titles recently seen on the London stage and an Elizabethan classic with a contemporary twist.
Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” lineup, as previously announced, begins November 1 at 9 PM ET with the recent West End production of 42nd Street, directed by co-writer Mark Bramble and choreographed by Randy Skinner.
Four titles follow each Friday in November: The King and I (starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe) November 8 at 9 PM, Red (with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch) November 15 at 9 PM, the Shakespeare in the Park staging of Much Ado About Nothing (starring Danielle Brooks and directed by Kenny Leon) November 22 at 9 PM, and the London staging of the Tony-winning Kinky Boots November 29 at 9 PM.
Documentaries are in the spotlight in PBS’ complete fall roster, which includes Ken Burns’ eight-part, 16-hour Country Music documentary, Lynn Novick’s College Behind Bars, and a new film about Tony nominee Raúl Juliá.
PBS station members can view the entire Great Performances “Broadway’s Best” lineup beginning November 1 via Passport (contact local PBS station for details).