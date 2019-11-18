Dave Malloy’s Preludes, Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls, and More Heading to Australia

Sydney’s Seymour Centre will welcome several Off-Broadway hits in 2020.

Following the Australian premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet this past August, the Tony-nominated composer's Preludes is the next show heading down under. Malloy's Preludes, based on the true story of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, will have its Australian premiere at Sydney's Seymour Centre in November 2020.

The Seymour Centre season also includes the Australian premiere of Ming Peiffer's hit Off-Broadway play Usual Girls. Told through vignettes, Peiffer's play paints an unfiltered and deeply personal portrait of what it means to grow up female and Asian-American. Presented by Green Door Theatre Company, Usual Girls will play a limited run in Sydney next October directed by Courtney Stewart.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate will also receive its Australian premiere, directed by Craig Baldwin, at the Seymour Centre next summer. Outhouse Theatre Co., which presented Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria, co-produces.

Check out the season at the Seymour Centre here.

Written and composed by Malloy, Preludes was seen Off-Broadway in 2015, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Through detailing Rachmaninoff’s sessions of hypnotherapy in the wake of a disastrous world premiere, the musical examines how the dramatic and musical process can be used as powerful therapy. The Australian premiere will be directed by Tyran Parke.

Malloy's newest work, Moby-Dick, a musical take on the Herman Melville novel, will kick off its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater beginning December 3. Chavkin directs.

