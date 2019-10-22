David Byrne's American Utopia Releases Broadway Cast Recording

Now available from Nonesuch Records for digital streaming and purchase, the album will also get physical releases on CD and vinyl.

Nonesuch Records has released the Broadway cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, which opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre October 20. The album is currently available for digital streaming and purchase, with a two-CD release scheduled for November 22 and a vinyl edition set for this winter.

This theatrical concert event from former Talking Heads frontman Byrne began life as a concept album, released by Nonesuch in 2018. It became the first album of Byrne's to reach No. 1 on the album chart and top five on Billboard's 200 chart, and it received a Grammy Award nomination.

The show features songs from the 2018 album, along with hits from Byrne's time with Talking Heads and his solo career. A group of international musicians join Byrne onstage: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

American Utopia is directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Annie-B Parson. Lighting design is by Rob Sinclair, and sound design is by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

