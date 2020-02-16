David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Return to Broadway September 2020

The smash limited engagement closes February 16—for now.

Though David Byrne says goodbye to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre February 16, it turns out like it’s more of a “see you soon” as his narrative concert American Utopia will return to the Hudson September 18, 2020, through January 17, 2021, with an opening date to be announced.

Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now.

This initial run opened October 20, 2019, and ran for 121 regular performances. It recouped its initial $4M investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening.

It was previously announced that Spike Lee would be directing a filmed version of American Utopia. The film’s release date is expected collaborate closely with the return engagement.

The cast of American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show features lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provides choreography and musical staging.

