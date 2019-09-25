David Mitchell Will Make West End Debut in Stage Version of Upstart Crow

Ben Elton penned the adaptation of the BBC TV sitcom.

David Mitchell will make his West End debut in 2020 in Ben Elton’s stage adaptation of the BBC TV sitcom Upstart Crow.

As he did in the TV series, Mitchell will again play Will Shakespeare beginning February 7 at the Gielgud Theatre. Directed by Olivier winner Sean Foley, the 11-week engagement will officially open February 18.

Mitchell will be joined on stage by Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones and Gentleman Jack) as Kate.

In a statement, Mitchell said, “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to bring history’s most famous balding dramatist to the West End via the amazing comic imagination of Ben Elton. Theatregoers can look forward to a comedy steeped in authentic Shakespearean ambiance in every way apart from the smell.”



Upstart Crow is set in 1605 and England’s greatest playwright is in trouble. King James has been on the throne for two years, and Shakespeare has produced just two plays. Those who work at the pleasure of the King live in constant fear of his favor. The Bard desperately needs to come up with a brilliant new plot, but he is finding it impossible to focus on finding one.

Tickets are now on sale at UpstartCrowTheComedy.com.