David Strathairn, Cameron Monaghan, More Are Part of Fellowship for Performing Arts Reading Series

The Imagine This! festival concludes December 6.

Fellowship for Performing Arts’ second annual Imagine This! festival, featuring staged readings of plays under consideration for future development, concludes December 6 at Theatre Three at Theatre Row.

Ken Aguado’s stage adaptation of his film An Interview with God rounds out the series December 6 at 7 PM. Perry Lang directs Oscar nominee and Emmy winner David Strathairn, reprising his role from the film, with Rebekah Brockman (Native Son), Damian Buzzerio, Hanako Greensmith (Bull), Cameron Monaghan (Shameless), and Clark Young (Remember This). The stage manager is Arthur Atkinson.

Charles McHugh Gallagher’s Malcolm and Teresa launched the festival December 4. Directed by Christian Parker, the cast included Peter Benson (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), McCaleb Burnett (The Normal Heart ), Meg Gibson (The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family), Anthony Jadus, Stephanie Janssen (Death of a Salesman), Darrie Lawrence (Steel Magnolias), and Evan Sibley (The Orphan of Zhao). Arthur Atkinson served as stage manager.

Ian Wooldridge’s adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm was presented December 5. Stephanie Cozart (FPA’s Shadowlands) directed a cast that included Duane Boutté (Discord), Bill Bowers (The Lion King), Mark Boyett (Martin Luther on Trial), Meridith C. Grundei (The Father Project), Karl Kenzler (You Can’t Take It With You), Sue-Anne Morrow (The Full Monty), Jasmine Rush (As Much As I Can), and John Plumpis (Barrymore). Laura Malseed served as stage manager.

For more information visit FPAtheatre.com.