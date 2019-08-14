Deaf West Theatre to Stage U.S. Premiere of Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water

The play, from the Tony- and Olivier-winning playwright of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will bow in Los Angeles this fall.

Deaf West Theatre will produce the American premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water, which will run September 5–October 13 at Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles.

The Solid Life of Sugar Water was seen at the National Theatre in 2016 following a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The play explores the shifting nature of a couple’s relationship as they cope with tragedy and rediscover intimacy.

Sandra Mae Frank, who starred as Wendla in the Deaf West Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, will play Alice alongside Tad Cooley as Phil. Natalie Camunas and Nick Apostolina will voice the characters’ private thoughts.

“This play was written to be performed by two speaking actors, even though one of the characters is written as Deaf,” said Deaf West Artistic Director David J. Kurs. “But it will be even more powerful performed by two Deaf actors. This is that rare play that will be made better by the addition of sign language: the ‘bedroom speak’ will be intensely visual, a quality that will also bring greater clarity to critical events as they unfold. It’s an extraordinary look behind the curtain. The subject of intimacy in a Deaf couple is rarely addressed.”

Thorne won Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is currently playing hit runs in London and New York, with an Australian production to bow in December. Thorne’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol will arrive on Broadway in November starring Campbell Scott.

The creative team includes ASL Master Linda Bove, rehearsal interpreter Elli Streifer, scenic designer Sean Fanning, lighting designer Derrick McDaniel, sound designer Noelle Hoffman; projection designer Heather Fipps, and costume designer Adriana Lambarri.

The Solid Life of Sugar Water will open September 8. Randee Trabitz directs.