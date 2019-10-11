Dear Evan Hansen Will Hold Open Casting Call in Los Angeles

Industry News   Dear Evan Hansen Will Hold Open Casting Call in Los Angeles
By Andrew Gans
Oct 11, 2019
Producers are seeking actors age 17 and older to play several of the leading roles in the Tony-winning musical.
Andrew Barth Feldman and cast in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy

Got what it takes to be the next Evan Hansen, Connor Murphy, Zoe Murphy, Jared Kleinman, or Alana Beck?

Producers will hold an open call for actors age 17 or older for those five roles in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen November 9 at 3rd Street Dance in Los Angeles, California.

Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of a pop/rock or contemporary musical theatre song; an accompanist will be provided. Bring a picture and resume. For additional details about the audition, click here.

For those interested in sending a self-tape, email DEHOpenCallLA@gmail.com for instructions.

READ: The Real-Life Story That Inspired Dear Evan Hansen, What Will Change in the London Run, More From New York Comic Con

The hit musical, which plays Broadway's Music Box Theatre and can be seen around the country in a national tour, has a book by Steven Levenson, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.

