Debbie Allen’s Freeze Frame Will Be Part of Dancing for Life! at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre

By Andrew Gans
Feb 19, 2020
 
The evening, presented by the Los Angeles International Dance Festival, will also feature the Lula Washington Dance Theatre and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies.
Debbie Allen Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Los Angeles International Dance Festival will present Dancing for Life! April 24 at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater.

The evening will feature Debbie Allen’s FREEZE FRAME, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies. Show time is 7:30 PM.

FREEZE FRAME...Stop the Madness, written, directed, and choreographed by three-time Emmy winner Allen, looks at gun violence, racial prejudice, and coming of age in America. With original music by Stevie Wonder, Jame Ingram, Rickey Minor, Arturo Sandoval, and Thump, this dance-driven narrative addresses the conversation about gun violence in America, the call for social progress, and the value of human life.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre is a Los Angeles–based repertoire dance ensemble that performs innovative and provocative choreography by Lula Washington. Washington has focused on using dance to explore social and humanitarian issues, including aspects of African-American history and culture.

In Syncopated Ladies: Tap Into Freedom!, five empowered women claim their own voices, as Emmy-nominated choreographer Chloe Arnold weaves their inspiring stories with dynamic footwork, the bonds of sisterhood, and current music.

Founded by Nigel Lythgoe and Allen, the Los Angeles International Dance Festival runs April 11–26 and features performances, films, workshops, and master classes in both traditional and alternative venues around Los Angeles.

For tickets visit LAOrpheum.com.


Pics! Raven-Symoné, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Honor Debbie Allen At NYC Dance Alliance Gala

Pics! Raven-Symoné, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Honor Debbie Allen At NYC Dance Alliance Gala

Stars came out to honor Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Debbie Allen (West Side Story, Sweet Charity) at NYC Dance Alliance Foundation at its Bright Lights Shining Stars Gala on Sept. 27.

7 PHOTOS
Raven Symone
Raven Symone NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Raven Symone
Raven Symone NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones NYCDA/Rachel Neville
